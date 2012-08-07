FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's CRH in talks to buy cement assets in India
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Ireland's CRH in talks to buy cement assets in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Irish building materials group CRH Plc said it was in talks to pick up an equity stake in Jaiprakash Associates’ cement operations in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Jaiprakash’s cement business in Gujarat consists of a 3.6 million tonne clinker plant in western Gujarat and a grinding plant in eastern Gujarat with the capacity to produce 2.4 million tonnes per annum.

Reuters reported in July that CRH was eyeing an expansion in India and was in the race with Ultratech Cement, India’s No.1 cement maker, to buy two plants owned by Jaiprakash Associates.

On Monday, Economic Times reported that the Irish company was close to picking up a 51 percent stake in Jaiprakash Associates’ cement operations in Gujarat.

Shares in CRH were up 1 percent at 15.66 euros at 1050 GMT on the Irish Stock Exchange. Shares in Jaiprakash Associates were up 2 percent at 77.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.