BRIEF-CRH says will respond to Swiss competition commission fine
#Switzerland Market Report
May 30, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CRH says will respond to Swiss competition commission fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Crh Plc

* Swiss competition commission investigation

* Secretariat of the competition commission in switzerland alleges competition law infringements and proposes total fine of about chf 283 million on all parties, of which approximately chf 119 million (eur 98 million) is attributable to CRH’s swiss subsidiaries

* Crh believes that position of secretariat is fundamentally ill-founded and views proposed fine as unjustified

* Group intends to respond to this effect in its comments to secretariat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
