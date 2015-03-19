FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRH shareholders approve asset purchases from Lafarge, Holcim
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 19, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

CRH shareholders approve asset purchases from Lafarge, Holcim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Ireland’s CRH approved a 6.5 billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim as their rivals scrambled to save a merger that the asset sales hinge on.

The Swiss and French cement makers agreed to sell the assets last month in order to win regulatory approval for a planned merger which Zurich-based Holcim halted on Monday over prices and management structure.

The Irish building supplies company has already raised 1.6 billion euros through an equity placing and held off on other acquisition opportunities to build up 2 billion euros of cash to help fund the deal. It plans to issue new debt to fund the rest. ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.