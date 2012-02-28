UPDATE 2-Building materials group CRH says set for sales growth

* Year pretax profit up 33% at 711 mln euros, consensus forecast 653 mln

* EBITDA up 3 pct at 1.65 bln euros, ahead of November forecast

* COO says group to hold margins in U.S. this year

* Dividend maintained at 0.625 euros a share

* Share price up 1.2 pct

By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ireland based building materials group said full-year profit came in ahead of forecasts for its maiden results as a FTSE 100 index constituent, thanks to good weather giving a fillup to construction activity at the end of the year.

A major operator in the U.S. market, where it is the leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH said the outlook for 2012 is positive despite rising energy costs and a weaker economic picture in Europe.

“Our general sense would be assuming no major dislocations in any of the markets or in energy prices, it will be a year of progress for CRH,” Chief Financial Officer Maeve Carton told Reuters.

CRH, which moved its primary listing to London from Dublin at the end of last year to broaden its investor base, posted a 33 percent rise in pretax profits to 711 million euros ($952 million) in 2011.

Market expectations has been for a pretax profit of between 588.1 million euros and 733 million euros with the average forecast at 653.5 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.65 billion euros, ahead of its forecast in November of approximately 1.6 billion. This was largely due to better weather at the end of 2011, said CRH.

“The final weeks of the year can be swing weeks ... if the weather is very good we get to continue to work right up until Christmas which happened in 2011,” said Carton.

“That gave us a good strong finish to the year and allowed us to be a little bit ahead of the guidance,” she added.

The group, which reported a 5 percent rise in sales, said a recovering private construction market in the United States will help offset rising energy costs that are driving bitumen costs 10-15 percent higher.

“It will be tough ... but across the range of products we’ll be able to hold our business margins,” said Albert Manifold, chief operating officer.

However, the broader economic picture is uncertain, particularly in Europe where the euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in just three years, and the wider European Union will stagnate according to forecasts on Thursday.

CRH’s major European markets are Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland and Ukraine. Carton said the outlook for the Netherlands, another significant market, would be weaker than 2011, while the group’s stronger than expected performance in the United States helped offset a weaker market in Europe last year.

“Overall, this is a reassuring update from CRH following the reduction in guidance in November 2011,” said analysts at Bloxham, as CRH maintained its dividend at 62.5 cents.

Shares in CRH were up 1.2 percent at 16.3 euros at 0845 GMT, after climbing over 50 percent in the past six months, valuing the group at approximately 11.7 billion euros.