CRH likely to price accelerated bookbuild at 16.50 euros a share - sources
February 2, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

CRH likely to price accelerated bookbuild at 16.50 euros a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Irish building supply firm CRH is likely to price its accelerated bookbuild at 16.50 euros a share, after investors were told that orders below that sum risked missing out, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The figure values CRH’s sale of 74,039,915 shares at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion). CRH is raising capital to help fund its 6.5 billion-euro purchase of assets from cement firms Holcim and Lafarge.

$1 = 0.8818 Euros Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies

