FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRH's Swiss businesses face $130 mln in fines from competition watchdog
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 30, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

CRH's Swiss businesses face $130 mln in fines from competition watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Swiss subsidiaries of CRH face fines of up to 119 million Swiss francs ($133 million) over alleged infringements of competition law, the Irish building materials company said on Friday.

The fines are part of a total 283 million Swiss francs in fines proposed against companies in the bathroom fittings industry in Switzerland, the statement said.

CRH said it viewed the proposed fine as unjustified and said the position of the Swiss competition watchdog is “fundamentally ill-founded.” It said it would prepare a response to the allegations.

Shares in CRH, which had annual sales of 18 billion euros ($24.56 billion)last year, closed down 1.62 percent on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.8940 Swiss Francs) ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.