Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Fourth Test - Trent Bridge - 8/8/15 England's Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon as England win the Ashes

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) - England beat Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the fourth test at Trent Bridge on Saturday to regain the Ashes.

England lead the series 3-1 with one match to play.