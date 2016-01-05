Australia withdraws from u-19 World Cup in Bangladesh

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia have withdrawn from the under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh later this month because of concerns over the “safety and security” of the squad, Cricket Australia said in statement on Tuesday.

Australia postponed a test tour of Bangladesh in October for similar reasons and Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive James Sutherland said the situation had not improved.

“Regrettably, the advice from our government suggests that the security threat to Australians travelling to Bangladesh remains as high now as it was when we postponed the test team’s tour of that country late last year,” he said in the statement.

“In the end, with all of the information and advice we have received, we feel we had no alternative other than to make this difficult decision.”