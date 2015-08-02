FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh to host Australia for first tests in nine years
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 2, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh to host Australia for first tests in nine years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bangladesh will host Australia for two tests in October in the first series between the two countries in nine years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Sunday.

The tourists will play a three-day warm up match in Fatullah from Oct. 3 before the first test starts in Chittagong from Oct. 9. Dhaka will host the second test from Oct. 17.

Australia won both matches the last time they played Bangladesh in 2006 and this year’s series will be only the third between the two nations.

Bangladesh have made great strides in the one-day game but are still considered minnows in the longer format, ranked ninth out of 10 test playing nations.

They reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time this year and since then have won ODI series at home against Pakistan, India and South Africa.

They also managed to draw a weather-hit single test against India and are on the verge of drawing a two-test series against world’s top-ranked test side South Africa after rain washed away a majority of the two matches.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.