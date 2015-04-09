FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Former Australia captain and broadcaster Benaud dies
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 9, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Former Australia captain and broadcaster Benaud dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Benaud succumbs to skin cancer

* Former captain dies in his sleep (Adds details)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Former Australia captain Richie Benaud has died, his employer Channel Nine television said on Friday.

The 84-year-old Benaud had been battling against skin cancer and died in his sleep on Thursday night, the station said on their website.

Benaud, who led the side to three successive Ashes series victories in the 19650s and 1960s, said last November he had been suffering from skin cancer on his head after a lifetime in the sun as a player and later broadcaster.

After he played 63 tests for his country as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Benaud carved out a highly successful career as a broadcaster and was dubbed as ‘The Voice of Cricket’, while he was also instrumental in the development of Kerry Packer’s World Series of Cricket in the 1970s.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.