Australian World Cup winner Haddin quits one-dayers

Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin dives but fails to stop a boundary hit by New Zealand's Grant Elliott during their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has decided to make March’s World Cup final his last one-day international and announced his retirement from the format on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who will leave Australia for the two-test tour of West Indies and Ashes campaign in England on Monday, played every match in the triumphant World Cup campaign earlier this year to take his tally to 126 ODIs for his country.

He took 170 catches, 11 stumpings and scored 3,122 runs at an average of 31.53 with a top score of 110 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2010.

“I have had a privileged one-day career and I have been fortunate enough to be involved in three cricket World Cups and now is the right time to walk away,” he said in a Cricket Australia news release.

”Not many players get to write a script like mine at the end of their careers and I have been lucky enough to do just that after winning a World Cup on home soil.

“I leave the team with Australian ranked number-one in the world and I am proud of everything we have achieved.”

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Haddin had maintained Australia’s tradition of “outstanding” wicketkeeper batsmen in the 50-overs game.

“He leaves big shoes to fill as a talented player and important senior figure within the team,” he said. “Whenever Brad wore the green and gold, he always gave maximum effort and he should be incredibly proud of his achievements.”