New Zealand dismissed for 624, Taylor makes 290
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#India Top News
November 16, 2015 / 5:36 AM / in 2 years

New Zealand dismissed for 624, Taylor makes 290

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Zealand's Ross Taylor acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the ground after being dismissed for 290 runs during the fourth day of the second cricket test match against Australia at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH (Reuters) - New Zealand were dismissed for 624 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the second test against Australia on Monday when Ross Taylor was dismissed on 290.

Taylor’s score was the highest by any visiting batsman in Australia and the third highest by a New Zealand batsman in test cricket. It helped New Zealand to a 65-run first innings lead.

The 31-year-old righthander faced 374 balls and hit 43 fours in his mammoth knock before he was caught by substitute fielder Jonny Wells at deep square leg off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Australia, who scored 559-9 declared in their first innings, won the opening test in the three-match series by a thumping 208 runs in Brisbane last week.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

