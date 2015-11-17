Factbox - Reaction to Mitchell Johnson's retirement

Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson, during the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

PERTH (Reuters) - Following is reaction to Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson’s decision to retire from international cricket at the conclusion of the second test against New Zealand later on Tuesday:

- -

Retired India batting great Sachin Tendulkar

‏@sachin_rt : Good luck to @MitchJohnson398 who has always been a special bowler. Got to know him well at @mipaltan and enjoyed his aggressive approach!

- -

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke:

‏@MClarke23: What an athlete! One of the best I ever played with.

- -

Former England test batsman Paul Collingwood:

‏@Colly622 : @MitchJohnson398 bowled rockets and still does!! Congrats on scaring the life out of every batsmen around the world mate, it was great

- -

South Africa ODI captain AB de Villiers

‏@ABdeVilliers17 : Incredible athlete! Congrats on a magnificent career @MitchJohnson398

- -

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

‏@MichaelVaughan : All the England lads will be celebrating they won’t have to face @MitchJohnson398 again in Australia.... Great career & a Great man..

- -

Former Australia bowler Brett Lee

‏@BrettLee_58 : A massive congratulations to @mitchjohnson398 on a wonderful career. It was incredible to play in the same team as you. Well done mate. Happy retirement!

- -

Australia all-rounder Shane Watson:

@ShaneRWatson33 : Brings tears to my eyes to think that I won’t play again with my great mate @MitchJohnson398. Great team man, great friend & cricket legend

- -

Former Australia test bowler Jason Gillespie

‏@YCCCDizzy : Congratulations @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career. Well done pal! #topbowler #topbloke

- -

Former India test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

@sanjaymanjrekar : Will miss Mitchell Johnson. They don’t make many like him anymore. The fast, scary kind.

- -

Former Australia bowler Damien Fleming

‏@bowlologist : Big congrats to @MitchJohnson398 most hostile Fast bowling Cartel quick of generation #BatsmanBreathASighOfRelief

- -

Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris

‏@r_harris413 : Massive congrats to great mate @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career. Will be a few batsmen in the world breathing easier! Congrats mate!

- -

South Africa T20 captain Faf Du Plessis

‏@faf1307 : Well done @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career.Great competitor and a incredible athlete.You can be very proud of what you achieved #gas

- -

Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn

‏@damienmartyn : Well played @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career... We will never forget those ferocious spells.. @CricketAus