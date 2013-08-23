Cricket-Radio station to foot bill for Boof's outburst

Sydney, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Triple M radio station will pay the fine imposed on national cricket coach Darren Lehmann for disparaging comments he made about England’s Stuart Broad in an interview with the broadcaster.

Lehmann, nicknamed Boof, was fined 20 percent of his match fee for accusing Broad of “blatant cheating” in the first Ashes test of the ongoing series and called on Australian fans to send the fast bowler home from the return series in tears.

“Triple M can’t let Boof take all the blame for something that happened on our station,” the radio network said on its website (www.triplem.com.au).

“He’s a mate and a great bloke and we’ll be coughing up the match fine on his behalf,” it added.

The International Cricket Council said Lehmann had admitted breaching Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to public criticism or inappropriate comment.

Broad edged an Ashton Agar delivery into the hands of Australia skipper Michael Clarke during the first test at Trent Bridge but did not walk after umpire Aleem Dar turned down appeals for a catch. He later admitted clipping the ball.

Australia, who are 3-0 down in the series but dominating the fifth and final test at The Oval, had used up their reviews so were unable to challenge the decision. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O‘Brien)