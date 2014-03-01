Cricket-Australia to turn on the lights for Sheffield Shield

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Australia will play a number of first-class matches in the domestic Sheffield Shield competition under lights next week as a trial for playing day-night test cricket, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Brisbane’s Gabba ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval will all host matches with sessions played at night using pink balls and black sightscreens.

“We’re serious about day-night test cricket and next week’s trials will play an important role in making that happen,” CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement.

“Cricket needs to try and find a way to schedule the premium form of the game at a time when the most number of fans are able to attend and watch.”

Sutherland said there were no guarantees and obstacles included the durability of the coloured ball and dew on the ground.

“However, without conducting trials in serious first-class competition, we won’t know how far away we are. That’s why next week’s matches are an important advancement in our plans,” he added.

“We want test cricket to remain the number one form of the game in the long term. We believe day-night test cricket can play an important part in that.”

Cricket Australia have set a goal of hosting the first day-night test match in the home summer of 2015/16.