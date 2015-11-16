Highest test scores by a New Zealand batsman

New Zealand's Ross Taylor hits a boundary during the fourth day of the second cricket test match against Australia at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Highest test scores by New Zealand batsmen after Ross Taylor was dismissed for 290 against Australia on the fourth day of the second test against Australia at the WACA in Perth on Monday.

Score Player Opponent Year

302 Brendon McCullum India 2014

299 Martin Crowe Sri Lanka 1991

290 Ross Taylor Australia 2015

274* Stephen Fleming Sri Lanka 2003

267* Bryan Young Sri Lanka 1997

262 Fleming South Africa 2006

259 Glenn Turner West Indies 1972

242* Kane Williamson Sri Lanka 2015

239 Graham Dowling India 1968

230* Bert Sutcliffe India 1955

225 McCullum India 2010

224 Lou Vincent Sri Lanka 2005

224 McCullum India 2014

223* Turner West Indies 1972

222 Nathan Astle England 2002

217* Taylor West Indies 2013

214 Mathew Sinclair West Indies 1999

206 Martyn Donnelly England 1949

204* Sinclair Pakistan 2001

202 Fleming Bangladesh 2004

202 McCullum Pakistan 2014

201 Jesse Ryder India 2009

* indicates not out