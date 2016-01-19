Maxwell's mature knock a glimpse of things to come: Warner

Australia's Glenn Maxwell acknowledges the crowd after being dismissed for 96 against India during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

REUTERS - Glenn Maxwell’s impressive performance against India in the third one-dayer was just a glimpse of the enormous talent the hard-hitting Australia all-rounder possesses, opening batsman David Warner said on Tuesday.

Maxwell earned the nickname ‘Big Show’ for his exciting but often irresponsible shot-making and was often criticised for throwing away his wicket while going for boundaries too early in his innings.

On Sunday, however, he revived Australia’s run chase with a mature knock of 96 and by the time he was dismissed after an 83-ball blitz the scores were tied at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia went on to beat India by three wickets and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“I think we’re yet to see his real talent,” said Warner, who has returned to the squad for the fourth ODI after missing the second and third matches for the birth of his second child.

“I think we saw a glimpse of it the other night -- a mature innings. He played fantastic. I think it was great that everyone was able to see that and know what he’s capable of.”

Maxwell, 27, has the game to toy with the opposition bowling attack when in full flow but his risk-taking style has also prompted suggestions he is a Twenty20 specialist.

While Maxwell’s test career is yet to bloom, having averaged just over 13 in his three matches, he played some crucial knocks in the 50-overs format in the last 12 months, including his maiden ton in the format against Sri Lanka at last year’s World Cup.

“That’s what we’ve got to keep reiterating to him, that he’s capable of doing that,” added Warner, who also came in for criticism in the early part of his career due to his risk-taking style.

”He doesn’t need to come out and play that big shot from ball one. But like all of us, we like to hit a boundary in our first 10 balls to get us off and going.

“It’s exciting to see what he did the other day and I‘m really excited to keep playing alongside him and following his career,” he added.

While Warner enjoyed his short break from the game, he said he could not afford to be away for too long due to competition for places in the team.

“You’ve got to come back, you’ve got to be switched on and you’ve got to score runs as well,” he added.

“It’s a fickle game. If you’re out of form it could cost you a spot for a year or two.”