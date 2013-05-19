FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-Warner to face disciplinary hearing over Twitter rant
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Cricket-Warner to face disciplinary hearing over Twitter rant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Australia opening batsman David Warner will face a disciplinary hearing for his Twitter outburst against two senior Australian cricket journalists, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

The flamboyant left-handed batsman criticised News Limited journalists Robert Craddock and Malcolm Conn in an expletive-filled tirade, which grabbed headlines in Australia.

The 26-year-old has been charged with breaking the code of behaviour which pertains to “unbecoming behaviour, regarding comments posted on his Twitter account,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Several Australian media outlets published Warner’s tweets in which he criticised a story by Craddock before he embarked on a running battle with Conn, who had come to the defence of his colleague.

The timing and the date of the hearing will be determined on Monday, the CA statement added. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.