Bangladesh to probe league fixing allegation - report
May 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh to probe league fixing allegation - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will probe allegations of match-fixing during the final round of this season’s domestic league, according to a report on Sunday.

Two years after similar allegations led to the postponement of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 competition, the sport took another hit when Khulna Division lodged a complaint about the March 12 game between Rangpur Division and Dhaka Metropolis.

All three teams were level on points at the start of the final round before Khulna beat Chittagong to inch closer to the title.

But Rangpur bowled Dhaka out on the final day to leapfrog Khulna and win their maiden National Cricket League title.

“I asked for the finer details,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by www.espncricinfo.com.

“I feel we should investigate it because a complaint has been lodged. We will form a probe committee on Sunday.”

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
