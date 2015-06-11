FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rain washes out second day's play in Fatullah test
#India Top News
June 11, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Rain washes out second day's play in Fatullah test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - The entire second day’s play in the one-off test between India and Bangladesh was washed out by heavy showers and a wet outfield on Thursday.

Steady rain held up play for nearly three hours on the opening day too, with 34 overs of play lost after India had won the toss and opted to bat first.

India’s Shikhar Dhawan made an unbeaten 150 and with opening partner Murali Vijay (89 not out) took the visitors to 239 without loss at stumps on a perfect batting track at Fatullah’s Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.

Heavy shower continued on day two as well, relenting occasionally to allow inspection by the umpires who eventually called off the day’s play.

Rain has been forecast for all five days of the test match.

India will also play three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting on June 18.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney/Amlan Chakraborty

