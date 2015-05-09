Pakistan win final test to clinch series

DHAKA (Reuters) - Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 328 runs on Saturday to win their final test with a day to spare and clinch the two-match series 1-0.

It was a triumphant end to a disappointing tour for Pakistan after they were beaten by Bangladesh in each of their three one-day internationals and the one-off Twenty20 International.

The tourists were held to a draw in the opening test in Khulna but dominated the second test from the outset in Dhaka, wrapping up a lopsided victory before tea on day four.

Needing to bat out the last two days to force a draw, Bangladesh collapsed quickly on Saturday and were bowled our for just 221.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah (4-73) triggered Bangladesh’s second innings destruction, while paceman Imran Khan claimed 2-56 for Pakistan.

“It was a much-needed win for us and I think the team really showed some character,” Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said at the presentation ceremony.

“The way Azhar Ali and Younus Khan played (in a 250-run first innings stand), that was the base for our victory in this match and then the bowlers performed really well.”

Shahadat Hossain, who twisted his knee bowling the first over of the match and took virtually no part in the test, did not bat in the second innings, leaving Pakistan needing to capture just eight more wickets to win on Saturday after the home side resumed on 63-1.

Bangladesh lost four wickets in the morning session to hurtle towards a comprehensive defeat. Mominul Haque topscored with a defiant 68, becoming the fifth batsman to register 50-plus scores in 11 or more successive tests.

Down the order, Shuvagata Hom threw his bat at everything to score 39 but that was more in desperation than with any real hope of altering the course of the match.

“We did a great job in the first test but could not capitalise on the second test,” Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim.

”We were down on the first day because we had two wickets but they (turned out to be) no-balls and also we were one bowler down in the first over.

“Nothing went right on the first day. They are the number three test side, we expected them to come hard on us.”