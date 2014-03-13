FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Bangladesh asks fertiliser factories to shut for T20
March 13, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Cricket-Bangladesh asks fertiliser factories to shut for T20

Ruma Paul

1 Min Read

DHAKA, March 13 (Reuters) - Authorities in cricket-crazy Bangladesh on Thursday asked fertiliser factories to halt production in a bid to divert gas supply to power plants and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

The World T20 will feature 16 teams and starts on March 16 with the final on April 6.

“We have no other options but to shut down fertilizer factories for some time to ensure gas supply to power plants,” Mohammad Hussain Monsur, chairman of the state-owned Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation, said on Thursday.

“Today we have asked all seven, except one, fertiliser factories to close down for a month.”

Chronic power shortages often stir public anger and trigger violent protests.

Fans have previously gone on the rampage, attacking electricity supply centres, when blackouts have hit coverage of games. (Editing by Ossian Shine)

