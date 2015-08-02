FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rain washes out play for third straight day in Dhaka
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 2, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Rain washes out play for third straight day in Dhaka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - The entire fourth day’s play in the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa was wiped out on Sunday due to rain and a wet outfield, pushing the match towards an inevitable draw.

Heavy downpours also ruined the entire second and third day’s play with the hosts on 246 for eight after opting to bat first at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The rain stopped briefly in the morning to brighten chances of some action on the penultimate day but it started pouring again in the afternoon, forcing the match officials to abandon play for the day.

The weather also intervened in the drawn first test in Chittagong with only 221 overs bowled as rain curtailed play on the second and third days before washing out the last two days.

Bangladesh will not be too disappointed with a drawn series against opponents who sit eight places above them at the top of the world’s test rankings.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.