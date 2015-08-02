Rain washes out play for third straight day in Dhaka

DHAKA (Reuters) - The entire fourth day’s play in the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa was wiped out on Sunday due to rain and a wet outfield, pushing the match towards an inevitable draw.

Heavy downpours also ruined the entire second and third day’s play with the hosts on 246 for eight after opting to bat first at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The rain stopped briefly in the morning to brighten chances of some action on the penultimate day but it started pouring again in the afternoon, forcing the match officials to abandon play for the day.

The weather also intervened in the drawn first test in Chittagong with only 221 overs bowled as rain curtailed play on the second and third days before washing out the last two days.

Bangladesh will not be too disappointed with a drawn series against opponents who sit eight places above them at the top of the world’s test rankings.