Dhawan replaces injured Kumar in India's T20 team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss India’s three-match Twenty20 series in Australia with a thumb injury and will be replaced by all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

India also brought in Gurkeerat Singh Mann, part of their one-day side in Australia, as cover for Ajinkya Rahane, who split the webbing on his right hand while fielding in Wednesday’s ODI defeat in Canberra.

In the same match, Kumar fractured the thumb in his left hand trying to stop a David Warner straight drive off his own bowling.

Adelaide will host the first Twenty20 international on Tuesday, followed by matches in Melbourne (Jan. 29) and Sydney (Jan. 31).