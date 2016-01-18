FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#India Top News
January 18, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Uncapped Bumrah to replace Shami in India T20 squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will replace injured Mohammed Shami in India’s squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against Australia, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The 25-year-old has not played international cricket since finishing as India’s second-highest wicket taker at last year’s World Cup with 17 victims.

Shami underwent surgery in March and was named in the squad for the limited-overs series in Australia, only to be ruled out again with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Bumrah sprung to prominence playing for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in his country’s domestic Twenty20 competition this season.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond

