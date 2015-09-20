FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former ICC chief Dalmiya dies at 75
#Intel
September 20, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Former ICC chief Dalmiya dies at 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indian Cricket Board President Jagmohan Dalmiya gestures during a news conference in Calcutta September 22, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

KOLKATA (Reuters) - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Jagmohan Dalmiya, hailed as the architect of India’s rise as the game’s financial superpower, passed away in a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 75.

“Mr Dalmiya played a significant part in positioning Indian cricket at the global level and the astute administrator in him guided Indian cricket to greater heights,” BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

A businessman known for his marketing acumen, Dalmiya was a key figure in bringing the 1987 World Cup to the sub-continent and was elected ICC chief in 1997.

“The ICC extends its deepest condolences upon the passing away of BCCI President and former ICC President Jagmohan Dalmiya,” the world governing body tweeted.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to mourn the cricket administrator’s death.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Had met him in June. Little did I realise that it would be the last (time),” Tendulkar tweeted.

“Will always cherish his encouragement & support over the years. Worked hard for the game of cricket & excelled as an administrator,” added the retired batting great.

Reporting by Sujoy Dhar in Kolkata; writing by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
