South Africa wobble in difficult chase after Rahane ton
December 6, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa wobble in difficult chase after Rahane ton

Amlan Chakraborty

2 Min Read

File photo of India's Ajinkya Rahane at the Harare Sports Club, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Middle order bat Ajinkya Rahane stroked his second century of the match to help India set South Africa a 481-run victory target in the fourth and final test at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium on Sunday.

Rahane became the fifth Indian to score centuries in each innings of a test match and was unbeaten on 100 when India declared their second innings on 267-5 half an hour before the lunch break on the penultimate day.

South Africa stuttered early in their chase, losing Dean Elgar (four) to Ravichandran Ashwin to be 5-1 at lunch.

Temba Bavuma was on one while skipper Hashim Amla, who has endured a difficult series with the bat, was yet to face a ball.

In a low-scoring series in which no other batsman from either side managed a single hundred, Rahane took 206 balls to bring up his sixth century with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes.

India resumed on 190-4 with Rahane deciding to go for his shots even if it meant courting risks.

He played a couple of uppish drives past the point fielder before bending his knees for an upper-cut, chipping a Morne Morkel delivery over third man in an uncharacteristic show of aggression.

At the other end, captain Virat Kohli (88) added five runs to his overnight score before a low Kyle Abbott delivery trapped him leg before to end the series-high 154-run fifth wicket partnership.

Rahane could not be denied his hundred, though.

The 27-year-old slog-swept Imran Tahir over midwicket for his second six of the innings and stepped out against Dean Elgar for his third to storm into the 90s.

Rahane then took a quick single off leg-spinner Tahir to join an elite league of Indians that also included Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (thrice), Rahul Dravid (twice) and Kohli.

India immediately declared their innings, setting a stiff target to a South African team who were shot out for 121 in the first innings and have not gone beyond 185 in the series so far.

Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
