FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India opener Vijay to miss Galle test with hamstring injury
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 10, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

India opener Vijay to miss Galle test with hamstring injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

India's Murali Vijay tosses the ball during a cricket practice session in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

COLOMBO (Reuters) - India opener Murali Vijay will miss the first test against Sri Lanka with a hamstring injury, team director Ravi Shastri said on Monday.

The 31-year-old sustained the niggle in Zimbabwe during India’s recent limited over series there and did not bat in either innings of India’s only warm-up match ahead of the Galle test starting on Wednesday.

“Murali Vijay will not be fit for the first test. He has not fully recovered and we don’t want to take a chance, especially with weather like this, slippery outfield and things like that,” Shastri told reporters.

In his absence, Shikhar Dhawan is set to open the innings with the 23-year-old Lokesh Rahul who has played only two tests.

“It’s a big blow,” Shastri said of the injury to Vijay, who averages 41.75 after 32 tests and is one of India’s most consistent batsmen in recent times.

“He is the in-form player, had a fabulous run in test cricket. He has the ability to play the long innings as he has shown. He will be missed.”

Shastri was coy about the chances of Cheteshwar Puajra, once considered an automatic selection at number three before a slump in form set in.

“We will have to play the best five batsmen, if he fits into that five, he plays, if he doesn‘t, he doesn’t play,” the former India test player said.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.