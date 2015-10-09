FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Indian cricket board, Pepsi working to resolve "concerns"
October 9, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Cricket-Indian cricket board, Pepsi working to resolve "concerns"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is confident they can resolve PepsiCo “concerns” after media reports the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League wanted to end its association with the scandal-hit Twenty20 league.

“BCCI and PepsiCo have had a longstanding cordial relationship and have been in discussions to work out a solution which addresses PepsiCo’s concerns. Both parties will share it when ready,” the board and the company said in a joint statement.

The statement gave no further details on the specific issues at stake. (Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)

