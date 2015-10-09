Cricket-Indian cricket board, Pepsi working to resolve "concerns"

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is confident they can resolve PepsiCo “concerns” after media reports the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League wanted to end its association with the scandal-hit Twenty20 league.

“BCCI and PepsiCo have had a longstanding cordial relationship and have been in discussions to work out a solution which addresses PepsiCo’s concerns. Both parties will share it when ready,” the board and the company said in a joint statement.

The statement gave no further details on the specific issues at stake. (Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)