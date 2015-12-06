FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India opener Vijay fined for showing dissent
December 6, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

India opener Vijay fined for showing dissent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Murali Vijay attends a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India opener Murali Vijay has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent after being given out in the ongoing fourth and final test against South Africa, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Vijay was given out caught behind off Morne Morkel in India’s second innings on Saturday and the surprised opener pointed at his arm guard before walking off shaking his head.

“Vijay was fined 30 per cent of his match fee by (match referee) Jeff Crowe,” ICC said in a statement.

India captain Virat Kohli also risks inviting the match referee’s wrath for glaring at the umpire after he was given caught out off the bowling of Imran Tahir before it was adjudged a no-ball.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

