Rain wipes out third day in Bengaluru test

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Persistent rain ensured play was called off without a single ball being bowled for a second successive day in the second test between India and South Africa at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

After losing the entire second day’s play to inclement weather on Sunday, day three was given an early start time but the steady drizzle ensured the players would remain in the pavilion for another three sessions.

“Play for Day 3 has been called off due to persistent rain. Weather permitting, Day 4 will begin at 9:15 am (3:45 GMT),” the Indian cricket board tweeted.

India, who lead the series 1-0, have dominated what little play that has been available, dismissing South Africa for 214 before ending the opening day on 80 without loss.

The steady drizzle left puddles in the outfield and around the edges of the covered square in the middle.

With more downpours forecast on Tuesday, the chance of a positive result in Proteas talisman AB de Villiers’ 100th test appears to be growing ever more remote.

The visitors, looking out of sorts after being beaten inside three days on a turning track in the series-opener in Mohali, would probably welcome the rain intervention, though.

With eight of their batsmen surrendering to the Indian spinners in the first innings at Bengaluru, South Africa already find themselves on the back foot in the four-test series.

The absence of injured pace duo of Daley Steyn and Vernon Philander has also taken the sting out of their attack, compounding the crisis for the world’s top-ranked test team, who have not lost an away series since 2006.

The third test is in Nagpur and starts on Nov. 25.