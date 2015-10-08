FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final T20 in Kolkata called off due to wet outfield
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 8, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

Final T20 in Kolkata called off due to wet outfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's players pose with their trophy after winning the Twenty20 international cricket series against India in Kolkata, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA (Reuters) - The final Twenty20 match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to a wet outfield on Thursday without a ball being bowled.

Heavy afternoon showers caused damage to the outfield before the scheduled start of play and despite a lengthy dry spell, conditions did not improve enough for the match to proceed.

The match officials made three inspections before deciding no play was possible.

South Africa had already bagged the series with victories in the first two matches.

The teams will next play five one-day internationals before a four-test series starts next month.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Nick Said

