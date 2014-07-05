FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Strauss makes derogatory Pietersen remarks - reports
July 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Cricket-Strauss makes derogatory Pietersen remarks - reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Former England captain Andrew Strauss was caught on microphone making derogatory remarks about ex-team mate Kevin Pietersen during an MCC v Rest of the World exhibition match at Lord’s on Saturday, media reports said.

Strauss was heard by viewers who were watching the coverage on Fox Sports in Australia but the comments were not broadcast on British television.

He reportedly made the remarks while speaking to fellow commentator Nick Knight, forcing Sky Sports television to issue an apology.

“Earlier comments were made during a break of play which were heard overseas. We apologise for the language used,” the broadcaster said on its Twitter account.

The South African-born Pietersen, who was sacked by England after the 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year, was dropped for a test against South Africa in 2012 after sending provocative texts about Strauss to the opposition.

The match at Lord’s is being held to celebrate the bicentenary of the famous ground. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)

