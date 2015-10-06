FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan off-spinner Asif reported for suspect bowling action
October 6, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistan off-spinner Asif reported for suspect bowling action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Pakistan off-spinner Bilal Asif has been reported for a suspect bowling action following his match-winning performance in Monday’s third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The 30-year-old, playing only his second ODI after making his debut two days earlier, took five wickets for 25 runs and then contributed 38 runs as an opener to help Pakistan cruise to a seven-wicket win for a 2-1 series victory.

Match officials, however, cited concerns about the legality of Asif’s bowling action in their report, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Bilal is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known,” the statement added.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
