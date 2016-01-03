FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox - England records in second test against South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Ben Stokes celebrates scoring a double century with Jonny Bairstow during the second cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The following are records set by England on the second day of the second test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday.

England declared on 629 for six wickets.

* Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow set a world record sixth wicket partnership with 399 runs, beating the previous best of 365 set by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and BJ Watling against Sri Lanka last year.

* Stokes’ 258 was the most runs by a batsmen at number six, beating the previous best of 250 set by Australia’s Doug Walters against New Zealand in 1977.

* Stokes made the fastest 250 in test history, reaching the landmark off 196 balls.

* Stokes hit 11 sixes, the most in a test innings by an England cricketer. It was one short of Wasim Akram’s world record of 12 set against Zimbabwe in 1996.

* England made the highest ever first innings score at Newlands.

* Stokes fell four runs short of the highest test total at Newlands. Stephen Fleming of New Zealand scored 262 against South Africa in 2006.

Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
