FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warner, Maxwell set record in Australia win
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Warner, Maxwell set record in Australia win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - T20 International - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - 6/3/2016. Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A record stand from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia secure a last-ball, five-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Sunday.

South Africa posted 204 for seven on a flat batting wicket and were on top when they reduced the tourists to 32-3 in their reply.

Yet Warner (77 from 40 balls) and Maxwell (75 from 43) staged a remarkable fightback with a Twenty20 Australian record partnership for any wicket of 161 to take their side close to victory.

Needing two from the final delivery of the innings from seamer Kagiso Rabada, Australia’s Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned the ball down the ground and was able to scramble the runs his side needed to level the three-game series at 1-1.

Warner and Maxwell’s stand fell just short of the world record of 171 set by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill against Pakistan in January.

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - T20 International - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - 6/3/2016 Australia's David Warner reacts after he fell REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The pair were particularly severe on leg-spinner Imran Tahir and seamer David Wiese, who went for 105 in their combined eight overs.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The only consolation for South Africa was the successful return of fast bowler Dale Steyn (2-32 from four overs), who is trying to prove his fitness ahead of the World Twenty20 in India, which starts on Tuesday.

The home side’s innings was anchored by Faf du Plessis, who smashed 79 from 41 balls, with fine cameos from Quinton de Kock (44) and David Miller (33).

James Faulkner proved the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3-28 from his four overs.

The final match of the three-game series will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.