UPDATE 3-Cricket-West Indies abandon India tour over internal dispute

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka stepped in as replacements after the West Indies cricket team abandoned their tour of India following an internal dispute and decided to fly home after Friday’s fourth One Day International, the Indian board (BCCI) said.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the West Indies Players Association signed a new agreement last month covering pay and conditions but it was rejected by the senior players, including one-day captain Dwayne Bravo who claimed they were kept in the dark and demanded WIPA chief Wavell Hinds’ resignation.

The players subsequently issued a strike threat but eventually took to field and were playing the fourth ODI at Dharamsala when an angry BCCI confirmed the abrupt end to the tour, which also included a fifth one-dayer, a Twenty20 International and three test matches.

“The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has informed the BCCI of its decision to cancel the rest of its ongoing tour to India because of a dispute with its players, and has advised the BCCI that its players will return home immediately,” BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement.

It was a rare sight on Friday as Bravo turned up for the toss with the entire team accompanying him in what looked like a show of strength.

“My team is standing behind me, it’s been a tough situation...it’s time we have to make a decision,” said the 31-year-old all-rounder.

The abrupt withdrawal, however, angered the world’s richest cricket board with the BCCI flaying the “unilateral” decision.

“The BCCI is shocked and extremely disappointed at the decision taken by the WICB,” Patel said.

“The WICB’s inability to resolve internal issues with its players and allowing the same to affect an ongoing bilateral series does not reflect well on any of those involved.”

Patel said the Indian board made several appeals to the WICB to honour its commitment and complete the tour.

“The BCCI will pursue all options available to protect its rights, whilst seeking appropriate action from the ICC to ensure that its interests and those of the game at large will not suffer any damage due to such acts of indiscretion,” he added.

The Indian board moved swiftly to fill the void and within hours convinced Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to send team for a five-match ODI series starting on Nov. 1.

“The BCCI wishes to thank SLC for its swift response and for extending its support to ensure that the international cricket season is not curtailed,” Patel said. (Editing by Toby Davis/Alan Baldwin)