BCCI to make Delhi T20 venue decision on Monday

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground has three more days to acquire the necessary paperwork to retain hosting rights for matches at the World Twenty20 tournament starting next month, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) failed to get the requisite clearances from various civic authorities in order to host a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on Feb. 12, forcing the BCCI to transfer the contest to Ranchi.

Delhi is scheduled to host four matches in the March 8-April 3 tournament, including a semi-final on March 30, but could lose out completely due to an inability to abide by bureaucratic routine.

“We discussed it in the recent International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings held in Dubai and we said 30 days prior to the World Cup (we will make a decision),” BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur told reporters.

”So on Feb. 8, we will make a final call on DDCA. We have already decided on a plan if they fail to get any NOCs (No Objection Certificates) or court orders to host the matches.

“Ticket sales will start on the ninth.”