March 20 (Reuters) - West Indies beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their World Twenty20 Super 10 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

West Indies were never likely to be troubled by Sri Lanka’s disappointing total of 122-9 and sealed the win in 18.2 overs, with opener Andre Fletcher smashing an unbeaten 84 runs in 64 balls, including five sixes and six boundaries. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; editing by Clare Fallon)