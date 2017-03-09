BRUSSELS High-tech crimes, such as document
fraud, money laundering and online trading in illegal goods, are
at the root of almost all serious criminality, Europe's police
agency said on Thursday.
"These cross-cutting criminal threats enable and facilitate
most, if not all, other types of serious and organised crime,"
such as drugs and people trafficking, Europol said in a study of
organised crime that it publishes every four years.
So-called "ransomware", which blocks a person or company's
computer until a fee is paid to unlock it, has become a major
concern.
But traditional crimes also now rely increasingly on new
technology, such as the drug trade's use of drones, and burglars
using computers to scout neighbourhoods online and track social
media posts to see when people are away from home.
Europol says there are some 5,000 international crime groups
under investigation, with members from more than 180
nationalities.
Drug trafficking remained the largest criminal market in the
European Union, generating some 24 billion euros ($25 billion)
of profit per year.
People smuggling has become more lucrative as wars and
unrest in the Middle East and Africa have pushed record number
of people to try to reach Europe, with 510,000 illegal crossings
into the EU in 2016.
"Nearly all of the irregular migrants arriving in the EU
along these routes use the services offered by criminal networks
at some point during their journey," Europol said.
($1 = 0.9482 euros)