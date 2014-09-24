Europe-wide organised crime sweep nets 1,000 suspects -Europol

THE HAGUE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European police made more than 1,000 arrests this month in a continent-wide sweep against organised crime that netted suspected people traffickers and cocaine smugglers, law enforcement officials said.

“It’s the single largest coordinated assault on organised crime ever seen in Europe,” Rob Wainwright, the head of Europol, the European police organisation, told a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Anthony Deutsch and John Stonestreet)