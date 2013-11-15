FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago hacker tied to Anonymous given 10 years in prison
November 15, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago hacker tied to Anonymous given 10 years in prison

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Chicago computer hacker tied to the group known as Anonymous was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for cyber attacks on various government agencies and businesses, including a global intelligence company.

Jeremy Hammond, 28, was handed the prison term after he had admitted in May to hacking into Strategic Forecasting Inc in December 2011, an attack his lawyers contend was driven by concern about the role of private firms in gathering intelligence domestically and abroad.

Prosecutors say the hack of Austin, Texas-based Strategic Forecasting, or Stratfor, resulted in the theft of 60,000 credit card numbers and records for 860,000 clients, which were then uploaded online. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

