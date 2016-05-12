Ex-U.S. House Speaker Hastert will not appeal 15-month sentence

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Dennis Hastert, the disgraced former U.S. House speaker sentenced to 15 months in prison for a financial crime linked to sexual abuse of wrestling team members he coached decades ago, will not appeal his sentence, his lawyer said on Thursday

“No appeal,” Hastert’s lawyer, Thomas Green, said in an email. He declined further comment.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Durkin called Hastert a serial sex abuser in handing down the sentence on April 27. The sentence was longer than the zero to six months recommended by federal prosecutors. Durkin said it would have been even longer if it were not for Hastert’s age, 74, and poor health.

Frail and clinging to a walker, Hastert apologized in court for sexually abusing boys when he was a high school teacher and coach in his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois.

Hastert, the longest-serving Republican House speaker in history and once one of the country’s most powerful politicians, pleaded guilty last October to the crime of structuring. That involves withdrawing a large sum of money in small increments to avoid detection.

He needed the money after he reached a secret agreement with one of his five sexual abuse victims to pay him $3.5 million in compensation for pain and suffering.

The victim, who has not been named publicly, has sued Hastert for $1.8 million, saying he had received only $1.7 million of the promised compensation.