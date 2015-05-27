FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lippman proposes end to indeterminate sentences in N.Y.
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 27, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Lippman proposes end to indeterminate sentences in N.Y.

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman on Wednesday proposed the elimination of indeterminate prison sentences for most felonies, saying it would give much of the discretion that now lies with the state parole board to judges.

Lippman unveiled the proposal at a conference on sentencing reforms at John Jay College in New York City. It coincided with the release of a state commission’s report calling for an end to indeterminate sentencing, in which criminals receive a minimum and maximum sentence and parole boards decide the date of release.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J2D1N0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.