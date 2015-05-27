Lippman proposes end to indeterminate sentences in N.Y.

(Reuters) - New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman on Wednesday proposed the elimination of indeterminate prison sentences for most felonies, saying it would give much of the discretion that now lies with the state parole board to judges.

Lippman unveiled the proposal at a conference on sentencing reforms at John Jay College in New York City. It coincided with the release of a state commission’s report calling for an end to indeterminate sentencing, in which criminals receive a minimum and maximum sentence and parole boards decide the date of release.

