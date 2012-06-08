Intesa exec says banks have plans to face worse scenario

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - All banks have plans to face a possible worsening in the euro zone debt crisis, an Intesa Sanpaolo top executive said on Friday, adding however that he saw no reason at present to yield to panic over Greece and Spain.

Greece’s uncertain future in the euro after elections scheduled on June 17 and Spain’s banking problems are at centre of investors’ concerns in the long-running debt crisis.

“Turbulences have been there for a while so I believe all banks have made plans,” Intesa Management Board Chairman Andrea Beltratti said when asked if his bank had plans to face even higher volatility on markets. He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of a conference.

He said the euro zone had enough resources to help Spanish banks and that the outcome of Greek elections was still uncertain.

“It’s not a given that radical forces and unreasonable solutions will prevail,” he said.

Greece’s mainstream parties are vying for power with a radical leftist party whose policies could force the country out of the euro.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Spain was expected to ask the euro zone for help with recapitalising its banks at the weekend. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)