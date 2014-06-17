Slovak gas transit firm says volumes normal after Ukraine blast

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Natural gas pressure and transit volumes on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine were normal at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Slovak gas transit firm Eustream said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said an explosion rocked the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, a major supply route for gas being transported through Ukraine to the European Union.

Ukraine’s state-run gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz, as well as a source at Russian gas producer Gazprom, also said earlier that shipments to Europe were unaffected.