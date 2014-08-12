Russian aid convoy will be accompanied by OSCE inside Ukraine - mediator

KIEV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A humanitarian convoy, including a big consignment of aid from Russia which left for Ukraine on Tuesday, will be accompanied by representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe inside Ukraine, a mediator said.

The Russian cargo as well as aid from the United States and the European Union would be delivered under the auspices of the International Red Cross and escorted by OSCE representatives through north-eastern Ukraine to the city of Luhansk, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma told Interfax news agency.