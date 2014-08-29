FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine sees no progress in gas talks with Russia
August 29, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine sees no progress in gas talks with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday that Kiev was disappointed by a “lack of constructive approach” from Russia on gas talks, which have already caused a cut-off of gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Moscow was ready for talks on resuming gas supplies to Ukraine, and ready to reduce its prices in an effort to secure a deal.

Novak said that Russia could apply a retroactive discount of $100, bringing the price per 1,000 cubic metres for April-June to $385.

“We hear again about the price of $385... due to a cancellation of fees. It, as the Russian side (would) think, means that the price of $485 is fair and market. We think that this price is discriminatory,” Prodan said in a statement. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Ralph Boulton)

