MADRID, May 15 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder of Spanish toll road company Abertis, Criteria, said on Monday it would carefully consider a 16.34 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share bid made for Abertis by Italian infrastructure group Atlantia.

Criteria is a Barcelona-based industrial holding company that owns Spanish lender Caixabank. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)