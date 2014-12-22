FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl Zeiss agrees collaboration with Oraya
December 22, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Carl Zeiss agrees collaboration with Oraya

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Carl Zeiss Meditec said late on Monday it had signed a deal with Oraya Therapeutics under which it will provide funding to the U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.

In return, Carl Zeiss Meditec will receive rights to a stake in Oraya, reaching up to a majority, after two years, the company said, without saying how much funding it would provide to the U.S.-based firm.

Oraya has over the past few years developed a low energy radiation therapy called “Oraya Therapy” for the eye disease wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and introduced it to the market, according to Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Andrew Hay)

